https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742385Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG 80's metropolitan women's fashion, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9742385View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2090 x 2613 pxCompatible with :PNG 80's metropolitan women's fashion, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More