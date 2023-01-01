https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743095Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage cloud png oil painting, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9743095View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 3706 x 2084 pxCompatible with :Vintage cloud png oil painting, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More