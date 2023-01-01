https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743177Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextItaly's Arch of Trajan illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9743177View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2889 x 2889 px | 300 dpi | 65.93 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2889 x 2889 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Italy's Arch of Trajan illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More