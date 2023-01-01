https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743201Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage chair png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9743201View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 929 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1161 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2504 x 3236 pxCompatible with :Vintage chair png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More