https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743471Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage female sculpture png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 9743471View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 676 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1466 x 2604 pxCompatible with :Vintage female sculpture png, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More