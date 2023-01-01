https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743944Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage white flower png adamboe, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9743944View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1626 x 1626 pxCompatible with :Vintage white flower png adamboe, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More