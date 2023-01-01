https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744011Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage brown paper psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9744011View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi | 19.8 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage brown paper psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More