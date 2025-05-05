Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundlionsflowerplantpatternartjapanese artvintageChrysanthemums by a Stream by Ogata KorinOriginal public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 566 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3400 x 1605 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseChrysanthemums by a Stream by Ogata Korinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744878/chrysanthemums-stream-ogata-korinFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921916/lunar-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBush Warbler (Uguisu) in a Plum Tree after Sakai Hōitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086776/bush-warbler-uguisu-plum-tree-after-sakai-hoitsuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape by Watanabe Shikōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614097/landscape-watanabe-shikoFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseChrysanthemum, Japanese hand fan. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591853/image-paper-flowers-artsView licenseBuddha statue Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrysanthemum png, Japanese hand fan on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591850/png-paper-flowersView licenseMid-autumn festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957462/mid-autumn-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSquare Dish with Spring Flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196917/square-dish-with-spring-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrysanthemum Japanese hand fan, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16645447/chrysanthemum-japanese-hand-fan-vintage-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWaka poems from the Collection of Poems of a Thousand Years, Continuedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8210081/waka-poems-from-the-collection-poems-thousand-years-continuedFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView license"Evening Faces" chapter from The Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari) by Kawamata Tsunemasahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087043/image-tall-old-woman-death-japan-loveFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license“Fourth Month” from Fujiwara no Teika’s “Birds and Flowers of the Twelve Months”https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612911/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCranes, Pines, and Bamboohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8197436/cranes-pines-and-bambooFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957327/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Sen no Rikyū with his Death Poemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250051/portrait-sen-rikyu-with-his-death-poemFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826898/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseBlossoming Cherry Trees after Sakai Hōitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086895/blossoming-cherry-trees-after-sakai-hoitsuFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754848/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapan culture expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776245/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811146/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseJapan Expo poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14801030/japan-expo-poster-template-and-designView licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722455/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseRoosters and Henshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8552626/roosters-and-hensFree Image from public domain licenseGood things Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14789973/good-things-instagram-story-templateView licenseJapan Expo Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14957224/japan-expo-facebook-story-templateView licenseFlower expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396948/flower-expo-poster-templateView licenseRoosters and Henshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553262/roosters-and-hensFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year wish Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921888/new-year-wish-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJapan Expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14750026/japan-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRough Waves by Ogata Kōrinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086919/rough-waves-ogata-korinFree Image from public domain license