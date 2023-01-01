https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9745154Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage tropical tree border psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9745154View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3148 x 3935 px | 300 dpi | 127.83 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3148 x 3935 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage tropical tree border psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More