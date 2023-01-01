https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746655Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage Statue of Liberty cake psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9746655View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2332 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 17.89 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2332 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage Statue of Liberty cake psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More