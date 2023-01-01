Vintage Statue of Liberty cake psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9746658 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2158 x 3021 px | 300 dpi | 48.68 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2158 x 3021 px | 300 dpi