https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9746780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVHS video tape png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9746780View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxSVG | 3.91 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :VHS video tape png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More