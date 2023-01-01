Vintage American goddess illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Library of Congress More Premium ID : 9747409 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2703 x 3378 px | 300 dpi | 74.27 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2703 x 3378 px | 300 dpi