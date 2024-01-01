rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758858
Princess Tuvstarr gazing down into the dark waters of the forest tarn (1913) vintage illustration by John Bauer. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Princess Tuvstarr gazing down into the dark waters of the forest tarn (1913) vintage illustration by John Bauer. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9758858

View CC0 License

Princess Tuvstarr gazing down into the dark waters of the forest tarn (1913) vintage illustration by John Bauer. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More