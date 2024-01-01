rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759012
Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

9759012

Clay vase with tulips and other flowers (1885 – 1938) vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

