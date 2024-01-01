rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759019
Close of the Day: Sunset on the Coast (1768-1775) vintage illustration by Alexander Cozens. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9759019

View CC0 License

