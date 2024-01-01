rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759034
Alnwick Keep (1740–1819) vintage illustration by William Beilby. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9759034

View CC0 License

