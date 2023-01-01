Clay vase tulips, vintage flower illustration psd by Karl Schou. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 9762116 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3061 x 4285 px | 300 dpi | 99.04 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3061 x 4285 px | 300 dpi