Vintage man portrait psd by Jan van Ravesteyn. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery More Premium ID : 9765921 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2227 x 2227 px | 300 dpi | 36.15 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2227 x 2227 px | 300 dpi