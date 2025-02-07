rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Plate 8 from a book of kimono designs (1894–1950) by Hironobu II
Save
Edit Image
kimonostitch patternroseflowerplantbookpatternperson
Spring sale poster template
Spring sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537845/spring-sale-poster-templateView license
Plate 2 from a book of kimono designs (1894–1950) by Attributed to Hironobu II
Plate 2 from a book of kimono designs (1894–1950) by Attributed to Hironobu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770686/plate-from-book-kimono-designs-1894-1950-attributed-hironobuFree Image from public domain license
Thank you poster template
Thank you poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537846/thank-you-poster-templateView license
Strip of Brocaded Silk
Strip of Brocaded Silk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655986/strip-brocaded-silkFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Actor on a Beach (1800–1864) by Utagawa Kunisada
Actor on a Beach (1800–1864) by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786800/actor-beach-1800-1864-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
Garden in Spring, from Ladies' Etiquette Pictures (c. 1893) by Toyohara Chikanobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777865/image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Toneelspeler bij een herfstbloemen tentoonstelling (1837) by Sadamasu II Utagawa, Tenmaya Kihei and Kumazô
Toneelspeler bij een herfstbloemen tentoonstelling (1837) by Sadamasu II Utagawa, Tenmaya Kihei and Kumazô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13769415/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Traditional Japanese fashion illustration
Traditional Japanese fashion illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15092129/traditional-japanese-fashion-illustrationView license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Male Actor Impersonating Geisha
Male Actor Impersonating Geisha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798353/male-actor-impersonating-geishaFree Image from public domain license
Japan travel ad poster template
Japan travel ad poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052549/japan-travel-poster-templateView license
Dalmatic
Dalmatic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9002594/dalmaticFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A courtesan promenading under cherry trees of the Yoshiwara, accompanied by her child attendant. Colour woodcut by…
A courtesan promenading under cherry trees of the Yoshiwara, accompanied by her child attendant. Colour woodcut by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13958416/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Putting on the Obi or Girdle (1868) by Felice Beato
Putting on the Obi or Girdle (1868) by Felice Beato
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10046701/putting-the-obi-girdle-1868-felice-beatoFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Woman Before a Mirror (1930) by Torii Kotondo
Woman Before a Mirror (1930) by Torii Kotondo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143604/woman-before-mirror-1930-torii-kotondoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517111/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView license
Elegant traditional Japanese illustration.
Elegant traditional Japanese illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19051133/elegant-traditional-japanese-illustrationView license
Flowery poster template
Flowery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854545/flowery-poster-templateView license
Elegant traditional Japanese illustration.
Elegant traditional Japanese illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18388312/elegant-traditional-japanese-illustrationView license
Woman reading newspaper sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Woman reading newspaper sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152873/woman-reading-newspaper-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
Woman portrait flowers colorful japanese.
Woman portrait flowers colorful japanese.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17248083/woman-portrait-flowers-colorful-japaneseView license
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView license
PNG Woman portrait flowers colorful japanese.
PNG Woman portrait flowers colorful japanese.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17272069/png-woman-portrait-flowers-colorful-japaneseView license
Daily affirmation poster template
Daily affirmation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829990/daily-affirmation-poster-templateView license
PNG Illustration clothing portrait japanese.
PNG Illustration clothing portrait japanese.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15706892/png-illustration-clothing-portrait-japaneseView license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration clothing portrait japanese.
Illustration clothing portrait japanese.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15651013/illustration-clothing-portrait-japaneseView license
Editable vintage border textured background
Editable vintage border textured background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517209/editable-vintage-border-textured-backgroundView license
Actors in a confrontation in a large chamber. Colour woodcut by Kunikazu, early 1860s.
Actors in a confrontation in a large chamber. Colour woodcut by Kunikazu, early 1860s.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965133/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love quote poster template
Love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516925/love-quote-poster-templateView license
Sen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizo
Sen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143226/sen-taiheiki-gigokuden-1890-meiji-toyohara-kunichika-and-shono-eizoFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513098/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
The Actor Ichikawa Udanji I Playing a Shamisen (ca. 1872 (late Edo)) by Sadanobu I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142631/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license