Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagetropicalplantstreesfacepeopleartforestvintageParadise Lost (1889–1950) by Othon FrieszOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1134 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1268 x 1198 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable tree element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15274229/editable-tree-element-design-setView licenseSaint Luke by Anthonis Sallaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9997275/saint-luke-anthonis-sallaertFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730413/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHolofernes Interrogating Achior (c. 1575) by French 16th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996112/holofernes-interrogating-achior-c-1575-french-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704507/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNave Nave Fenua (Delightful Land) (Spring/Summer 1894) by Paul Gauguinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777788/nave-nave-fenua-delightful-land-springsummer-1894-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, customizable houseplant decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7709159/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-houseplant-decorView licenseEin Obrister lässt einen Landknecht hängen, null by jacob saveryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959813/ein-obrister-lasst-einen-landknecht-hangen-null-jacob-saveryFree Image from public domain licenseGold elephant background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702959/gold-elephant-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJunkerboden, 1919 by ernst ludwig kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947698/junkerboden-1919-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseTropical palm trees pattern, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243118/tropical-palm-trees-pattern-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083756/historical-printed-cotton-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721192/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDeer tapestry nature scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18638938/deer-tapestry-nature-sceneView license3D backpacker man lost in jungle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395574/backpacker-man-lost-jungle-editable-remixView licenseDeer tapestry nature scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18237034/deer-tapestry-nature-sceneView licenseHawaii poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380596/hawaii-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Alto (c. 1500) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988266/saint-alto-c-1500-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain license3D backpacker man lost in jungle editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458954/backpacker-man-lost-jungle-editable-remixView licenseAdam and Eve are tempted by the serpent in the garden of Paradise.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791869/adam-and-eve-are-tempted-the-serpent-the-garden-paradiseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721638/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Apocalypse: The Opening of the Fifth and Sixth Seal (1497–1498) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798333/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721519/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLes pommes by Othon Frieszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922086/les-pommes-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12705302/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColorful embroidered tropical flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18633878/colorful-embroidered-tropical-flowerView licenseGolden jaguar background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702916/golden-jaguar-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColorful embroidered tropical flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18234341/colorful-embroidered-tropical-flowerView licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721395/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoodland scene with lionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335450/woodland-scene-with-lionsFree Image from public domain licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722296/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Agony in the Garden (c. 1490) by German 15th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986019/the-agony-the-garden-c-1490-german-15th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseTropical palm trees pattern, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238017/tropical-palm-trees-pattern-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVessantara Jataka, Chapter 1 (Ten Boons) (ca. 1850-1870 (Rattanakosin)) by Thaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10153173/vessantara-jataka-chapter-ten-boons-ca-1850-1870-rattanakosin-thaiFree Image from public domain licenseTropical palm trees pattern, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243020/tropical-palm-trees-pattern-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVibrant tropical floral tapestry illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18234328/vibrant-tropical-floral-tapestry-illustrationView licenseJungle border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722322/jungle-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVibrant tropical floral tapestry illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18633066/vibrant-tropical-floral-tapestry-illustrationView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255290/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseAdam and Eve under the tree of knowledge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791879/adam-and-eve-under-the-tree-knowledgeFree Image from public domain license