Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageabstractfacewoodenpersonartmanpublic domainadultBust (1500–1950)Original public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1239 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan touching a padlock shield iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912767/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView licenseWooden Seated Arhathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9316224/wooden-seated-arhatFree Image from public domain licenseMan touching a padlock shield iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912291/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView licenseSaint James the Elder (late 15th century (Renaissance)) by German and Workshop of Joerg Toeberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155030/photo-image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901337/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseFemale Shinto Deity by Anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9322915/female-shinto-deity-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseMan touching a padlock shield iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14910889/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView licenseCupid (?) (c. 1640/1650) by Lucas Faydherbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10010263/cupid-c-16401650-lucas-faydherbeFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShakyamuni Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9316814/shakyamuni-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseVoltaire (1706-1786) by Workshop of Joseph Rossethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123412/voltaire-1706-1786-workshop-joseph-rossetFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddha Shakyamunihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294192/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild Frightened by a Man with a No Mask (18th-19th century (Edo; Meiji)) by Japanesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140946/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseBust of a Young Girl (1868) by Auguste Rodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054350/bust-young-girl-1868-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh portrait png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179002/png-abstract-aesthetic-black-and-whiteView licenseWooden Boy Attendanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9316621/wooden-boy-attendantFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLouise Coast Yewell (ca. 1870) by William Henry Rineharthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127215/louise-coast-yewell-ca-1870-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract cool photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760702/abstract-cool-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseBust of a Napoleonic Military Figure (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125006/bust-napoleonic-military-figure-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh portrait background, abstract paper collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181304/png-abstract-paper-collage-aesthetic-remix-backgroundView licenseAntoine Louis Barye (1875) by Hippolyte Alexandre Julien Moulin and Ferdinand Barbediennehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128923/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312762/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMarriage of the Virgin and Saint Joseph (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Netherlandish and Spanishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155041/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh portrait background, abstract paper collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181515/png-abstract-paper-collage-aesthetic-remix-backgroundView licenseHead of a Woman (1550-1069 BCE or modern (New Kingdom or modern)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131603/head-woman-1550-1069-bce-modern-new-kingdom-modern-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman vision network, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9635575/businessman-vision-network-digital-remix-editable-designView licenseAncient stone sculpture with faceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800175/shivalingaFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract education background, cow-headed student remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView licenseBust of Rodin by Émile Antoine Bourdellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321081/bust-rodin-emile-antoine-bourdelleFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseImti Standing (ca. 1900-1800 BCE (Middle Kingdom)) by Egyptianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10131321/imti-standing-ca-1900-1800-bce-middle-kingdom-egyptianFree Image from public domain licenseMen's grooming routine background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8842520/mens-grooming-routine-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseShakyamuni (Shijiamouni), the Historical Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800747/shakyamuni-shijiamouni-the-historical-buddhaFree Image from public domain license