rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waiting for the Semi-Monthly Relief Cheques, Calipatria, CA (March 1937 / 1940s) by Dorothea Lange
Save
Edit Image
1940sgreat depressionmen depressionretro1940s americandenimfaceperson
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912898/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Yellow fever work in Robstown and Corpus Christi, Texas
Yellow fever work in Robstown and Corpus Christi, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372200/yellow-fever-work-robstown-and-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain license
Wellbeing Instagram post template, editable text
Wellbeing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511623/wellbeing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Balken railroad laboratory train, Harbin
The Balken railroad laboratory train, Harbin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370224/the-balken-railroad-laboratory-train-harbinFree Image from public domain license
Wellbeing poster template, editable text and design
Wellbeing poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781442/wellbeing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A hot box, Quanchense
A hot box, Quanchense
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369817/hot-box-quanchenseFree Image from public domain license
Men's denim jacket mockup, editable design
Men's denim jacket mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14669841/mens-denim-jacket-mockup-editable-designView license
U.S. Army Veterinary Hospital No. 3, La Valdahon, France: Operating room scene, working on a horse with a gunshot wound
U.S. Army Veterinary Hospital No. 3, La Valdahon, France: Operating room scene, working on a horse with a gunshot wound
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465900/photo-image-horse-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license
T-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable design
T-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495282/t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 21, Paighnton, England: Linen supply room
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 21, Paighnton, England: Linen supply room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333659/photo-image-hospital-face-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Wellbeing Instagram story template, editable text
Wellbeing Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511624/wellbeing-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: Four Chinamen carrying 800 pound steel bar
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: Four Chinamen carrying 800 pound steel bar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449939/photo-image-hospital-trees-peopleFree Image from public domain license
T-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable design
T-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515683/t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView license
Rodent control: Rat-proofing by elevating building, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Rodent control: Rat-proofing by elevating building, San Juan, Puerto Rico
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415013/rodent-control-rat-proofing-elevating-building-san-juan-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain license
Denim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion design
Denim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998427/denim-jacket-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Farm Unit
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Farm Unit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471131/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-farm-unitFree Image from public domain license
Wellbeing blog banner template, editable text
Wellbeing blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511626/wellbeing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 28, Nantes, France: Interior view- Administration Office
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 28, Nantes, France: Interior view- Administration Office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453079/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Group of diverse people standing
Group of diverse people standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912714/group-diverse-people-standingView license
Grand Forks Fair Privy - '36
Grand Forks Fair Privy - '36
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366523/grand-forks-fair-privy-36Free Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912920/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Rat-proofing volunteers, New Orleans, La.
Rat-proofing volunteers, New Orleans, La.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353795/rat-proofing-volunteers-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain license
Album cover Instagram post template
Album cover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272806/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.31, Contrexville, France: Mess Hall Royal Hotel
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.31, Contrexville, France: Mess Hall Royal Hotel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441932/us-army-base-hospital-no31-contrexville-france-mess-hall-royal-hotelFree Image from public domain license
Men's mental health Instagram post template
Men's mental health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776994/mens-mental-health-instagram-post-templateView license
Medical supply depot train, Gungalin
Medical supply depot train, Gungalin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370284/medical-supply-depot-train-gungalinFree Image from public domain license
Mental health & feelings quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Mental health & feelings quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686584/mental-health-feelings-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Mars, France: Indo-Chinese troops are shown at work loading lumber from the storage yards on…
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Mars, France: Indo-Chinese troops are shown at work loading lumber from the storage yards on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450572/photo-image-construction-hospital-skyFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812919/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A medical supply depot train's kitchen, Gungalin
A medical supply depot train's kitchen, Gungalin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370960/medical-supply-depot-trains-kitchen-gungalinFree Image from public domain license
Black Lives Matter poster template, editable text & design
Black Lives Matter poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706239/black-lives-matter-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Lt. N.H. Lang
Lt. N.H. Lang
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485497/lt-nh-langFree Image from public domain license
Mental health support Instagram story template
Mental health support Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050501/mental-health-support-instagram-story-templateView license
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: View of Base Hospitals No. 111 and 103
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: View of Base Hospitals No. 111 and 103
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449830/photo-image-background-hospitals-plantFree Image from public domain license
Young adult walking isolated element set
Young adult walking isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990620/young-adult-walking-isolated-element-setView license
U.S. Army Mobile Hospital No.9, Laval, France: Interior view- Kitchen (C.H.119)
U.S. Army Mobile Hospital No.9, Laval, France: Interior view- Kitchen (C.H.119)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465147/us-army-mobile-hospital-no9-laval-france-interior-view-kitchen-ch119Free Image from public domain license
Hoodie editable mockup, casual wear
Hoodie editable mockup, casual wear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214350/hoodie-editable-mockup-casual-wearView license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 113, Savenay, France: Adjutant's Office
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 113, Savenay, France: Adjutant's Office
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459799/us-army-base-hospital-no-113-savenay-france-adjutants-officeFree Image from public domain license
Mental health support Instagram post template
Mental health support Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713609/mental-health-support-instagram-post-templateView license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.27, Coblenz, Germany: Education of patients- Reconstruction workshop
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.27, Coblenz, Germany: Education of patients- Reconstruction workshop
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452910/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license