Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Image1940sgreat depressionmen depressionretro1940s americandenimfacepersonWaiting for the Semi-Monthly Relief Cheques, Calipatria, CA (March 1937 / 1940s) by Dorothea LangeOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1317 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912898/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseYellow fever work in Robstown and Corpus Christi, Texashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372200/yellow-fever-work-robstown-and-corpus-christi-texasFree Image from public domain licenseWellbeing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511623/wellbeing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Balken railroad laboratory train, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370224/the-balken-railroad-laboratory-train-harbinFree Image from public domain licenseWellbeing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781442/wellbeing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA hot box, Quanchensehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369817/hot-box-quanchenseFree Image from public domain licenseMen's denim jacket mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14669841/mens-denim-jacket-mockup-editable-designView licenseU.S. Army Veterinary Hospital No. 3, La Valdahon, France: Operating room scene, working on a horse with a gunshot woundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465900/photo-image-horse-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7495282/t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 21, Paighnton, England: Linen supply roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11333659/photo-image-hospital-face-fabricFree Image from public domain licenseWellbeing Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511624/wellbeing-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: Four Chinamen carrying 800 pound steel barhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449939/photo-image-hospital-trees-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseT-shirt mockup, men's fashion editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515683/t-shirt-mockup-mens-fashion-editable-designView licenseRodent control: Rat-proofing by elevating building, San Juan, Puerto Ricohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415013/rodent-control-rat-proofing-elevating-building-san-juan-puerto-ricoFree Image from public domain licenseDenim jacket mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998427/denim-jacket-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Farm Unithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471131/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-farm-unitFree Image from public domain licenseWellbeing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511626/wellbeing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No. 28, Nantes, France: Interior view- Administration Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453079/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912714/group-diverse-people-standingView licenseGrand Forks Fair Privy - '36https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11366523/grand-forks-fair-privy-36Free Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912920/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseRat-proofing volunteers, New Orleans, La.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353795/rat-proofing-volunteers-new-orleans-laFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272806/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.31, Contrexville, France: Mess Hall Royal Hotelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441932/us-army-base-hospital-no31-contrexville-france-mess-hall-royal-hotelFree Image from public domain licenseMen's mental health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776994/mens-mental-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedical supply depot train, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370284/medical-supply-depot-train-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseMental health & feelings quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686584/mental-health-feelings-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Center, Mars, France: Indo-Chinese troops are shown at work loading lumber from the storage yards on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450572/photo-image-construction-hospital-skyFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11812919/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA medical supply depot train's kitchen, Gungalinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370960/medical-supply-depot-trains-kitchen-gungalinFree Image from public domain licenseBlack Lives Matter poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706239/black-lives-matter-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLt. N.H. Langhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485497/lt-nh-langFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050501/mental-health-support-instagram-story-templateView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: View of Base Hospitals No. 111 and 103https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11449830/photo-image-background-hospitals-plantFree Image from public domain licenseYoung adult walking isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990620/young-adult-walking-isolated-element-setView licenseU.S. Army Mobile Hospital No.9, Laval, France: Interior view- Kitchen (C.H.119)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465147/us-army-mobile-hospital-no9-laval-france-interior-view-kitchen-ch119Free Image from public domain licenseHoodie editable mockup, casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10214350/hoodie-editable-mockup-casual-wearView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 113, Savenay, France: Adjutant's Officehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459799/us-army-base-hospital-no-113-savenay-france-adjutants-officeFree Image from public domain licenseMental health support Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713609/mental-health-support-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.27, Coblenz, Germany: Education of patients- Reconstruction workshophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11452910/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license