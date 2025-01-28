rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Head of a Girl (1877–1944) by Charles Dana Gibson
Save
Edit Image
charles dana gibsonfacegibson girlgirl illustrationpublic domain black and whitepublic domain profile facewoman portrait drawingwoman profile
Fabric face mask editable mockup
Fabric face mask editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740866/fabric-face-mask-editable-mockupView license
A Lady's Head, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibson
A Lady's Head, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text & design
Clearance sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Young Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibson
Young Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845288/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable design
Clearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890807/clearance-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
A daughter of the south (1909) by Charles Dana Gibson
A daughter of the south (1909) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shopping day sale Instagram post template, editable social media design
Shopping day sale Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888750/shopping-day-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Vintage man illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage man illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778837/vintage-man-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Minimal fashion editable poster template
Minimal fashion editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644262/minimal-fashion-editable-poster-templateView license
Studies in expression. The author and the soubrette (1902) by Charles Dana Gibson
Studies in expression. The author and the soubrette (1902) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763902/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Members' birthday discount poster template, editable text & design
Members' birthday discount poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890797/members-birthday-discount-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Picturesque America, anywhere in the mountains (1900) by Charles Dana Gibson
Picturesque America, anywhere in the mountains (1900) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shopping day sale, editable flyer template
Shopping day sale, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView license
Young Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex" (1897) drawing by Charles Dana Gibson.…
Young Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex" (1897) drawing by Charles Dana Gibson.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546970/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Online sale poster template, editable text & design
Online sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Croquet Player, Charles Dana Gibson
Croquet Player, Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846470/croquet-playerFree Image from public domain license
Members' birthday discount, editable flyer template
Members' birthday discount, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890786/members-birthday-discount-editable-flyer-templateView license
Sweetest story ever told (ca 1910), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from the…
Sweetest story ever told (ca 1910), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230085/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Online sale, editable flyer template
Online sale, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890788/online-sale-editable-flyer-templateView license
Woman in black evening dress (1901) by Charles Dana Gibson
Woman in black evening dress (1901) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767787/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Members' birthday discount Twitter ad template, customizable design
Members' birthday discount Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890813/members-birthday-discount-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
The last ditch / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibson
The last ditch / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763987/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale Facebook story template, editable text
Clearance sale Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888642/clearance-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
The Liberty loan at everyman's door / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibson
The Liberty loan at everyman's door / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907405/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shopping day sale blog banner template, editable design & text
Shopping day sale blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888701/shopping-day-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
Is it really getting on his nerves? / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibson
Is it really getting on his nerves? / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763944/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale Instagram post template, editable social media design
Clearance sale Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888641/clearance-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Woman in black evening dress (1901), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from…
Woman in black evening dress (1901), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230311/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Shopping day sale Facebook story template, editable text
Shopping day sale Facebook story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888751/shopping-day-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView license
Vintage man illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage man illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684320/vintage-man-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clearance sale blog banner template, editable design & text
Clearance sale blog banner template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888591/clearance-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView license
Vintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778816/psd-face-paper-peopleView license
Members' birthday discount Twitter header template, customizable design
Members' birthday discount Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890805/members-birthday-discount-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
Summer sports (ca 1904) by Charles Dana Gibson
Summer sports (ca 1904) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763886/summer-sports-ca-1904-charles-dana-gibsonFree Image from public domain license
Online sale Twitter ad template, customizable design
Online sale Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890810/online-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Studies in expression. When women are jurors (1902) by Charles Dana Gibson
Studies in expression. When women are jurors (1902) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Online sale Twitter header template, customizable design
Online sale Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890803/online-sale-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
Scribner's for June (1895) by Charles Dana Gibson. Original from the Library of Congress.
Scribner's for June (1895) by Charles Dana Gibson. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614898/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale Twitter header template, customizable design
Clearance sale Twitter header template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890800/clearance-sale-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView license
The reason dinner was late (1912) by Charles Dana Gibson
The reason dinner was late (1912) by Charles Dana Gibson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767781/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license