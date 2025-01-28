Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecharles dana gibsonfacegibson girlgirl illustrationpublic domain black and whitepublic domain profile facewoman portrait drawingwoman profileHead of a Girl (1877–1944) by Charles Dana GibsonOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1083 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1444 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFabric face mask editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740866/fabric-face-mask-editable-mockupView licenseA Lady's Head, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846401/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex", Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845288/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890807/clearance-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseA daughter of the south (1909) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888750/shopping-day-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseVintage man illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778837/vintage-man-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinimal fashion editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12644262/minimal-fashion-editable-poster-templateView licenseStudies in expression. The author and the soubrette (1902) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763902/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890797/members-birthday-discount-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePicturesque America, anywhere in the mountains (1900) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseYoung Man, Seated, from Scribner's "Eighty Drawings including the Weaker Sex" (1897) drawing by Charles Dana Gibson.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10546970/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCroquet Player, Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846470/croquet-playerFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890786/members-birthday-discount-editable-flyer-templateView licenseSweetest story ever told (ca 1910), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230085/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890788/online-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseWoman in black evening dress (1901) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767787/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMembers' birthday discount Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890813/members-birthday-discount-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseThe last ditch / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763987/image-cloud-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888642/clearance-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Liberty loan at everyman's door / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907405/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888701/shopping-day-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseIs it really getting on his nerves? / C. D. Gibson. (1917) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763944/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888641/clearance-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman in black evening dress (1901), vintage woman illustration by Charles Dana Gibson. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230311/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888751/shopping-day-sale-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage man illustration, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684320/vintage-man-illustration-isolated-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseClearance sale blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888591/clearance-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseVintage man illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778816/psd-face-paper-peopleView licenseMembers' birthday discount Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890805/members-birthday-discount-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseSummer sports (ca 1904) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763886/summer-sports-ca-1904-charles-dana-gibsonFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890810/online-sale-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseStudies in expression. When women are jurors (1902) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890803/online-sale-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseScribner's for June (1895) by Charles Dana Gibson. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614898/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClearance sale Twitter header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890800/clearance-sale-twitter-header-template-customizable-designView licenseThe reason dinner was late (1912) by Charles Dana Gibsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767781/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license