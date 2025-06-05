rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Approaching Storm by Grant Wood
Save
Edit Image
modern art public domainrealism public domainpencil sketchpublic domain sky paintingworker paintingpencil drawingskyface
Lung cancer Facebook story template
Lung cancer Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460534/lung-cancer-facebook-story-templateView license
Grant Wood's Approaching Storm (1940) famous print. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's Approaching Storm (1940) famous print. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984372/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
Mythology podcast, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView license
Harvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
Harvest Scene (1866) by Jules Jacques Veyrassat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128634/harvest-scene-1866-jules-jacques-veyrassatFree Image from public domain license
Surreal train station background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Surreal train station background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060709/surreal-train-station-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing for the primer: Ear of corn, ca. 1905 by hans thoma
Drawing for the primer: Ear of corn, ca. 1905 by hans thoma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938342/drawing-for-the-primer-ear-corn-ca-1905-hans-thomaFree Image from public domain license
Surreal train station art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Surreal train station art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057365/surreal-train-station-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Gleaners (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
The Gleaners (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776067/the-gleaners-19th-century-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest, Pontoise (La Récolte, Pontoise) (1881)
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest, Pontoise (La Récolte, Pontoise) (1881)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983042/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-pontoise-la-recolte-pontoise-1881Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500886/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
The Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millet
The Potato Harvest (1855) by Jean François Millet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127065/the-potato-harvest-1855-jean-francois-milletFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Camille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)
Camille Pissarro's La Récolte des Foins, éragny (1887)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977736/camille-pissarros-recolte-des-foins-eragny-1887Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453911/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beer
Hay harvest in Russia, 1875 by wilhelm amandus beer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940964/hay-harvest-russia-1875-wilhelm-amandus-beerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710096/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502670/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710095/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
People loading corn on to a horse-drawn cart at harvest-time. Engraving by J. Cousen after J. Linnell.
People loading corn on to a horse-drawn cart at harvest-time. Engraving by J. Cousen after J. Linnell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018211/image-dog-cloud-horseFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Farm workers returning home, ca. 1881 by otto scholderer
Farm workers returning home, ca. 1881 by otto scholderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954881/farm-workers-returning-home-ca-1881-otto-scholdererFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Summer (c. 1570) by Pieter van der Heyden, Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Hieronymus Cock
Summer (c. 1570) by Pieter van der Heyden, Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Hieronymus Cock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994941/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205431/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Camille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)
Camille Pissarro's Hay Harvest at éragny (1901)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977779/camille-pissarros-hay-harvest-eragny-1901Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
Watercolor Summer beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10382908/watercolor-summer-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Mowing farmer, June 1759 by daniel chodowiecki
Mowing farmer, June 1759 by daniel chodowiecki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981548/mowing-farmer-june-1759-daniel-chodowieckiFree Image from public domain license
Surreal escapism, Winslow Homer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Surreal escapism, Winslow Homer art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054409/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weite Landschaft mit der Kornernte, null by jacobus buys
Weite Landschaft mit der Kornernte, null by jacobus buys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945608/weite-landschaft-mit-der-kornernte-null-jacobus-buysFree Image from public domain license
Surreal escapism, Winslow Homer background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Surreal escapism, Winslow Homer background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054408/surreal-escapism-winslow-homer-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest (1882)
Camille Pissarro's The Harvest (1882)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21983034/camille-pissarros-the-harvest-1882Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
Day laborers picking cotton near Clarksdale, Miss.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7500859/day-laborers-picking-cotton-near-clarksdale-missFree Image from public domain license
Dragons fight fantasy remix, editable design
Dragons fight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664944/dragons-fight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homer
The Strawberry Bed (July 1868) by After Winslow Homer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786426/the-strawberry-bed-july-1868-after-winslow-homerFree Image from public domain license
Surreal train station desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Surreal train station desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057367/surreal-train-station-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oxen Plowing (1860) by Constant Troyon
Oxen Plowing (1860) by Constant Troyon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787203/oxen-plowing-1860-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license