Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageblack white1930sblack and whiteblack and white photography landscapeshorseanimaltreespersonFarming with Horses (c. 1930s) by Emil O JellinkOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 967 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1289 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Ploughman (1886) by Peter Moran and Christian Klacknerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049739/the-ploughman-1886-peter-moran-and-christian-klacknerFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCharlie Lang ploughing McDonald paddock, 1 December 1908. From the album: Family photographs [1907-1909] (1908) by Leslie…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9945253/image-horses-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseBill Stagg turning up pinto beans, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501707/bill-stagg-turning-pinto-beans-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseDinnertime (c. 1890) by Frank Meadow Sutcliffehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10055221/dinnertime-c-1890-frank-meadow-sutcliffeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183522/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseThe Roller by Charles Émile Jacquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9639740/the-roller-charles-emile-jacqueFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal forest silhouette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183771/editable-animal-forest-silhouette-design-element-setView licenseFarmer family and a dog in Quebec, Canada from The book of dogs (1919) by Edith S. Watsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16595127/image-dog-horse-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665065/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Plow (La charrue) by Alphonse Legroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10039889/the-plow-la-charrue-alphonse-legrosFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGärtner, einen Baum anbindend, 1897 by fritz boehlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982177/gartner-einen-baum-anbindend-1897-fritz-boehleFree Image from public domain licensePrincess and pauper fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663420/princess-and-pauper-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHarvesting corn, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501562/harvesting-corn-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseWestern clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView licenseSpreading fertilizer from 4-mule team wagon, Georgiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7502836/spreading-fertilizer-from-4-mule-team-wagon-georgiaFree Image from public domain licenseBanished knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665064/banished-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508085/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseHorse Insurance Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428727/horse-insurance-facebook-post-templateView licenseVintage farming with horse plowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249800/plowhorsesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic death scene editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392583/aesthetic-death-scene-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHarvesting new corn from the field of Jim Norris, Pie Town, New Mexicohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7501567/harvesting-new-corn-from-the-field-jim-norris-pie-town-new-mexicoFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRural Scenes by William Saunderson Cooper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030565/rural-scenes-william-saunderson-cooperFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePloughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127006/ploughing-scene-1854-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain licenseCowboys and horses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576416/cowboys-and-horses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFarmer plowing field traditionally.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17441092/farmer-plowing-field-traditionallyView licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757594/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulances- Horsedrawn: General view (note inflated rubber tires)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411040/ambulances-horsedrawn-general-view-note-inflated-rubber-tiresFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429468/horse-riding-facebook-post-templateView license[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Plowed sod, Grundy County, Iowa]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12313326/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain licenseBlack panther & horse animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661406/black-panther-horse-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license"A Stiff Pull" by Peter Henry Emersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265634/stiff-pull-peter-henry-emersonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436856/horse-riding-instagram-post-templateView licenseSmall Meadow, Umpqua NF 1922 Umpqua National Forest Historic Photo. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4075631/photo-image-tree-plant-personFree Image from public domain license