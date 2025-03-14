Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain wrestlingwrestlingfacepersonsportartpublic domainillustrationGrapple (after 1934) by Thomas HandforthOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 853 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1570 x 1116 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSumo warriors poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443228/sumo-warriors-poster-templateView licenseSpar (after 1934) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771119/spar-after-1934-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461312/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseClinch (1934) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771324/clinch-1934-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461249/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseLili (1933) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772080/lili-1933-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427701/traditional-japanese-sport-blog-banner-templateView licenseBenito (1930) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772256/benito-1930-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461225/sumo-warriors-instagram-post-templateView licenseMarrakech Barbershop (1907–1948) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770775/marrakech-barbershop-1907-1948-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseSumo warriors blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428858/sumo-warriors-blog-banner-templateView licenseSantiago y Conquistadores (1929–30) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772255/santiago-conquistadores-1929-30-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseSports poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591224/sports-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShanghai Series—Soochow Creek (1934) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771310/shanghai-seriessoochow-creek-1934-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443232/martial-arts-studio-poster-templateView licenseCharge, 1902 – 1903 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942205/charge-1902-1903-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseSports social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591240/sports-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseWarrior (1933) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772072/warrior-1933-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseSports Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199594/sports-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseEntführung (Abduction) (1894) by Lovis Corinthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10051754/entfuhrung-abduction-1894-lovis-corinthFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089697/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGraveyard Chess I (1907–1948) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770771/graveyard-chess-1907-1948-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseSports blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591202/sports-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEin Soldat unterstützt einen Sterbenden, ca. 1517 – 1524 by nicolas poussinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954690/ein-soldat-unterstutzt-einen-sterbenden-ca-1517-1524-nicolas-poussinFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture expo poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11551713/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIntense wrestling practice session.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17377187/intense-wrestling-practice-sessionView licenseMartial arts studio Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509065/martial-arts-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCharge, 1902 – 1903 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947457/charge-1902-1903-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12804713/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseIntense wrestling practice session.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17377186/intense-wrestling-practice-sessionView licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521246/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlack Eros, state II (1928) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772459/black-eros-state-1928-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseMartial arts studio Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13497738/martial-arts-studio-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Sicilian Goats (1907–1948) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9770765/two-sicilian-goats-1907-1948-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan Instagram post templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712331/discover-japan-instagram-post-templatesView licenseHouri (1928) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772461/houri-1928-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animated martial arts characters design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506307/editable-animated-martial-arts-characters-design-element-setView licenseCrossed Big Knives (1933) by Thomas Handforthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772084/crossed-big-knives-1933-thomas-handforthFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559373/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Damned (1798/1800) by Carl Wilhelm Kolbehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027603/the-damned-17981800-carl-wilhelm-kolbeFree Image from public domain license