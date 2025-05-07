Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Image1930sglovespublic domain oil painting bow1930s fashion paintingwoman portrait bow public domainwoman face1930s womenfaceParisian Woman (1930s) by Cyprien Eugène BouletOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1020 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4870 x 5727 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with green shawl (1927) aesthetic painting by Cyprien Eugene Boulet. Original public domain image from Wikimedia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543962/image-face-aesthetic-black-shirtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with green shawl, Cyprien Eugène Boulet. Detail.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665757/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter (1877) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784075/winter-1877-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenrietta Marchant Liston (Mrs. Robert Liston) (1800) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028147/henrietta-marchant-liston-mrs-robert-liston-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAesthetic woman portrait psd. Remastered by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544801/psd-face-aesthetic-black-shirtView licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124354/portrait-miss-matilda-lockwood-1784-1786-george-romneyFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView licenseWoman with a Parasol (c. 1895) by Eugène Delâtrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775330/woman-with-parasol-c-1895-eugene-delatreFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an Architect (1582-1585 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151264/portrait-architect-1582-1585-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licensePortrait of a Lady Wearing an Elaborate Hat (1785-90) by Britishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124372/portrait-lady-wearing-elaborate-hat-1785-90-britishFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Margherita, Wife of Baldassare Vandergoes (1655-60 (Baroque)) by Luigi Primohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136002/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Anne-Marie, Princess de Conti (ca. 1688) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136412/portrait-anne-marie-princess-conti-ca-1688-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211743/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePortrait of a Woman with Pinks (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Germanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150666/portrait-woman-with-pinks-ca-1540-renaissance-germanFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadame Escudier (c. 1883) by John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782596/madame-escudier-c-1883-john-singer-sargentFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Woman in an Armchair, ca. 1642 – 1645 by jan cornelisz. verspronckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982167/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761375/aesthetic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. William Griffin (1830) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035838/mrs-william-griffin-1830-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseAnn Barry (1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030732/ann-barry-18031805-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1580-1589 (Renaissance)) by Scipione Pulzonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151189/portrait-lady-ca-1580-1589-renaissance-scipione-pulzoneFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beauty poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793755/aesthetic-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAnnetta Coke (1758) by Sir Joshua Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10021282/annetta-coke-1758-sir-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseMotherhood Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136657/portrait-lady-ca-1760-1769-baroque-attributed-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057244/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAesthetic woman portrait vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16915906/vector-aesthetic-face-black-shirtView license