Black Forest Girl (1894, print c. 1934) by Alfred Stieglitz
forest old photobodyvintage black and white photographyvintage kid photoblack and white photographyportrait photoalfred stieglitz
Wings of modernity poster template, editable vintage photography design
Black Forest Peasant Girl (1894) by Alfred Stieglitz
Faith endures poster template, editable vintage photography design
Infant - Growth and Development part 2: Hands at twelve months
Hands of faith poster template, editable vintage photography design
The Two Poplars, Lake George (1934) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.…
Engines of progress poster template, editable vintage photography design
Joueur d'Orgue (Organ Grinder) (1898-1899, printed later) by Eugène Atget and Berenice Abbott
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
Collection of trays or plaques (circa 1920) by Berry and Co
Our human gift poster template, editable vintage photography design
A Venetian Canal by Alfred Stieglitz
Echoes of change poster template, editable vintage photography design
Georgia O’Keeffe—Hands (1920–1922) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…
Hope poster template
Army Nurse 1st Lt. Beatrice Wilson
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
Two children (c. 1910)
Prayer night poster template, editable design
Water Bottle (7th century BCE (Villanovan)) by Etruscan
Prayer night flyer template, editable text
Historical tribal portrait outdoors
Vintage Film Grain Effect
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 20, Chatel Guyon, France: Kitchen in Thermalia, main medical building
Prayer night email header template, editable text
U.S. Army Camp Hospital No. 15, Coetquidan, France: Officers' kitchen
Prayer night Twitter ad template, editable text
PNG Family cooking eggs together joyfully.
Worship god email header template, editable design
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 22, Beau Desert, France: Interior of kitchen
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tenant farmer's child. Greene County, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Prayer night blog banner template, editable design
Family cooking eggs together joyfully.
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
Homemaker Services
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
Equivalents (1927) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable design
Equivalents (1923) photo in high resolution by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from the Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
