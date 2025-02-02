Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagesem artistdinnerpublic domain art humorous drawingartist dinnerdining tablevintage tablediningsemArmenonville, from portfolio 3e Série (1873–1934) by SemOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 6876 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 9144 x 6876 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771782/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771459/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771853/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePalais de Glace (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772532/palais-glace-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771704/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772029/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771387/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniturev note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346960/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseBackstage at the Paris Opera, from portfolio 3e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771679/backstage-the-paris-opera-from-portfolio-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346862/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771492/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseSupper table ephemera phone wallpaper, vintage mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8042181/supper-table-ephemera-phone-wallpaper-vintage-mixed-media-illustrationView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771756/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346728/victorian-furniture-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772352/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseMargarita menu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004424/margarita-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771353/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseMargarita menu Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688395/margarita-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePalais de Glace (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771466/palais-glace-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseFestive dinner illustration, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543808/festive-dinner-illustration-editable-element-setView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771486/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licensePassover dinner blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603073/passover-dinner-blog-banner-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771691/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772028/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseSupper table ephemera brown background, vintage mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7810279/supper-table-ephemera-brown-background-vintage-mixed-media-illustrationView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771505/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable restaurant logo, business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7516265/imageView licenseTwo Gentleman (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771355/two-gentleman-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseDinner specials poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12643766/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771390/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseDining experience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539179/dining-experience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771334/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license