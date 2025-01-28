Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepainting backgroundpublic domain statuelandscapewoman statue illustrationlandscaping gardenclassical statuesmansion paintinglithograph (1873–1934) by SemOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 897 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9324 x 6968 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 9324 x 6968 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421623/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771853/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421622/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licensePalais de Glace (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771466/palais-glace-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421619/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771459/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421613/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771509/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421614/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseMaxim's (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771712/maxims-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421616/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771390/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421620/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licensePalais de Glace (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772532/palais-glace-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421628/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771387/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseA majestic warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663463/majestic-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799444/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseThe king's blessing fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663188/the-kings-blessing-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseLe Nouveau Monde, Première Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772042/nouveau-monde-premiere-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771828/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774611/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAlbum de Sem, 2e Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772028/album-sem-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312107/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseLe Nouveau Monde, Première Série (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772026/nouveau-monde-premiere-serie-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510767/floral-fragrance-poster-templateView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799362/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312124/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771826/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16422632/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771810/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771486/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771682/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain licenseDreamy planets surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663746/dreamy-planets-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenselithograph (1873–1934) by Semhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771704/lithograph-1873-1934-semFree Image from public domain license