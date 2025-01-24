rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Taj Mahal from the East, with Dr. John Murray seated in the Foreground (1858–62, printed 2000) by John Murray
Save
Edit Image
taj mahalancient buildingsmonumentancient indiapersonbuildingwaterpublic domain
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10134631/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taj Mahal from the East (c. 1858-1862) by John Murray
Taj Mahal from the East (c. 1858-1862) by John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044743/taj-mahal-from-the-east-c-1858-1862-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Taj Mahal poster template, editable text & design
Taj Mahal poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713660/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1862) by John Murray
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1862) by John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786972/photo-image-taj-mahal-person-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day poster template, editable text & design
Happy republic day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713691/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground (1862) by John Murray
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground (1862) by John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786934/photo-image-taj-mahal-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665663/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1858–62, printed c. 1999) by John…
Taj Mahal from the East with Dr John Murray Seated in the Foreground with Dark Slide (1858–62, printed c. 1999) by John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9769019/photo-image-person-building-darkFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day Instagram story template, editable text
Happy republic day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521481/happy-republic-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Taj Mahal by Dr John Murray
The Taj Mahal by Dr John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9725976/the-taj-mahal-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day poster template, editable text and design
Happy republic day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521473/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Historic stone architecture mosque ruins
Historic stone architecture mosque ruins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14318282/ahmedabadFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day blog banner template, editable text
Happy republic day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521462/happy-republic-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15635501/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView license
Happy republic day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy republic day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9939672/happy-republic-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murray
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Dawlah by Dr. John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9014969/the-tomb-itimad-ud-dawlah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Taj Mahal social story template, editable design for Instagram
Taj Mahal social story template, editable design for Instagram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713538/taj-mahal-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView license
The Taj Mahal immediately after sunset
The Taj Mahal immediately after sunset
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385168/the-taj-mahal-immediately-after-sunsetFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy republic day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221303/happy-republic-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration india.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15519331/taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-indiaView license
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
Taj Mahal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650610/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Taj Mahal from the banks of the Yamuna River by John Edward Saché
Taj Mahal from the banks of the Yamuna River by John Edward Saché
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14326382/taj-mahal-from-the-banks-the-yamuna-river-john-edward-sacheFree Image from public domain license
India travel Instagram post template, editable text
India travel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781224/india-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fountains Abbey, Several Ground Level Ruins in Front of the Main Abbey (1852-54, printed 2000) by Benjamin Brecknell Turner
Fountains Abbey, Several Ground Level Ruins in Front of the Main Abbey (1852-54, printed 2000) by Benjamin Brecknell Turner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771687/photo-image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
Visit India poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850260/visit-india-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
PNG Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15632852/png-taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView license
Taj Mahal blog banner template, editable text
Taj Mahal blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713564/taj-mahal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Taj Mahal, Back View of the Rest-House, with Figure by Dr John Murray
Taj Mahal, Back View of the Rest-House, with Figure by Dr John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714557/taj-mahal-back-view-the-rest-house-with-figure-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
India travel Instagram post template
India travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11043726/india-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Taj Mahal, Back View of the Rest-House, with Figure by Dr John Murray
Taj Mahal, Back View of the Rest-House, with Figure by Dr John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9714531/taj-mahal-back-view-the-rest-house-with-figure-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license
Happy republic day social story template, editable design for Instagram
Happy republic day social story template, editable design for Instagram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713683/happy-republic-day-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView license
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
Taj Mahal - India architecture illustration building.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15519223/taj-mahal-india-architecture-illustration-buildingView license
Happy republic day blog banner template, editable text
Happy republic day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713686/happy-republic-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Agra; The Taj, from the River by Samuel Bourne
Agra; The Taj, from the River by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325224/agra-the-taj-from-the-river-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705050/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Agra; The Taj, from the River by Samuel Bourne
Agra; The Taj, from the River by Samuel Bourne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14322604/agra-the-taj-from-the-river-samuel-bourneFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703951/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Taj Mahal, Agra, India: entrance gate. Photograph, ca. 1900.
The Taj Mahal, Agra, India: entrance gate. Photograph, ca. 1900.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957009/the-taj-mahal-agra-india-entrance-gate-photograph-ca-1900Free Image from public domain license
India travel Facebook post template, editable design
India travel Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665705/india-travel-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John Murray
The Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah by Dr. John Murray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702632/the-tomb-itimad-ud-daulah-dr-john-murrayFree Image from public domain license