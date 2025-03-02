Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageyoshida hiroshipaintingpainting riverjapanese woodblock printsredsacredserene japanese artbackgroundSacred Bridge (1937) by Yoshida HiroshiOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 824 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9888 x 6791 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licenseSacred Bridge, Nikko (c. 1924–35) by Takahashi Hiroakihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772701/sacred-bridge-nikko-c-1924-35-takahashi-hiroakiFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseItoigawa Morning (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774597/itoigawa-morning-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseEvening after Rain from Inland Sea, First Series (1926) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773024/evening-after-rain-from-inland-sea-first-series-1926-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAutumn in Hakkōdasan (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774660/autumn-hakkodasan-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseA Little Restaurant (at Night) (1933) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774731/little-restaurant-at-night-1933-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFujiyama from Gotemba (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774547/fujiyama-from-gotemba-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSuiren Marsh at Hakkōdasan (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774561/suiren-marsh-hakkodasan-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKagurazaka Street after Night Rain (1929) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774459/kagurazaka-street-after-night-rain-1929-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable brush stroke, famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067808/editable-brush-stroke-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening on the Chikugo River by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655898/evening-the-chikugo-river-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseSeidō Shrine and Kanda River from Shōhei Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789863/seido-shrine-and-kanda-river-from-shohei-bridge-1857-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licenseSerene Japanese landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611866/serene-japanese-landscape-illustrationView licenseJapan tour package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830852/japan-tour-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseSerene Japanese landscape illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19097017/serene-japanese-landscape-illustrationView licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenseTree architecture landscape outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13296937/tree-architecture-landscape-outdoorsView licenseTravel to Japan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517749/travel-japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseHikaru umi. Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636190/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseTwelve Scenes of Tokyo: Kagurazaka Street after a Night Rain by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723238/twelve-scenes-tokyo-kagurazaka-street-after-night-rain-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460448/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseCarp and Tortoises by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741908/carp-and-tortoises-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460489/mount-fuji-poster-templateView licenseEight Scenes of Cherry Blossom: Arashiyama by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623825/eight-scenes-cherry-blossom-arashiyama-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEight Scenes of Cherry Blossoms: Spring Rain (Sakura hachidai: Harusame) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9723245/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseMaple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787948/image-sunset-scenery-autumn-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseDe Sarusawa vijver (1933) by Yoshida Hiroshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734508/sarusawa-vijver-1933-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain license