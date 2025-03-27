Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorses public domainhorseillustration horse vintagelandscape paintings public domainanimalartvintagepublic domainSir Henry (1932) by The Gosden HeadOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 969 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1512 x 1221 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. 