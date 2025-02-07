Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebedblueservant sketchesfacepersonartwatercolormanA Game of Solitaire (1862–1931) by Jean Louis ForainOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 866 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1155 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. 