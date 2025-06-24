rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Lawyer and Client by Jean Louis Forain
Save
Edit Image
pencil drawingfacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainclothing
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
The Client by Jean Louis Forain
The Client by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678377/the-client-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing poster template
Islamic clothing poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607402/islamic-clothing-poster-templateView license
The Slavery in the North by Jean Louis Forain
The Slavery in the North by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646218/the-slavery-the-north-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing Facebook story template
Islamic clothing Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607395/islamic-clothing-facebook-story-templateView license
An Idyll by Jean Louis Forain
An Idyll by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644833/idyll-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing blog banner template
Islamic clothing blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607409/islamic-clothing-blog-banner-templateView license
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
The Ball (Madame Forain) (c. 1880–1900) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775688/the-ball-madame-forain-c-1880-1900-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Daycare logo template, editable design
Daycare logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719934/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView license
Femme au café, null by jean louis forain
Femme au café, null by jean louis forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936464/femme-cafe-null-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic clothing Facebook post template
Islamic clothing Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060940/islamic-clothing-facebook-post-templateView license
The Germans Have Gone Away by Jean Louis Forain
The Germans Have Gone Away by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646088/the-germans-have-gone-away-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
It Was Our House by Jean Louis Forain
It Was Our House by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678387/was-our-house-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Study of a Seated Woman by Jean Louis Forain
Study of a Seated Woman by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669783/study-seated-woman-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Miracle before the Blessed Sacrament by Jean Louis Forain
The Miracle before the Blessed Sacrament by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670471/the-miracle-before-the-blessed-sacrament-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Best Sale Instagram post template, editable text
Best Sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957561/best-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
At the Stock Exchange by Jean Louis Forain
At the Stock Exchange by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9719298/the-stock-exchange-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated Nude by Jean Louis Forain
Seated Nude by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649572/seated-nude-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Figures on a Road (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
Two Figures on a Road (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646548/two-figures-road-verso-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Figures in a Landscape (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
Figures in a Landscape (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9657698/figures-landscape-verso-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Fashion vintage logo, white template, editable design
Fashion vintage logo, white template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView license
Temoins à l'audience by Jean Louis Forain
Temoins à l'audience by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641769/temoins-laudience-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Beige fashion vintage logo template, editable design
Beige fashion vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778773/beige-fashion-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Barring Peasants from Woman and Girl (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Barring Peasants from Woman and Girl (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772297/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Allied Soldier Confronting German Officer in Trench (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Allied Soldier Confronting German Officer in Trench (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772271/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Reclining Woman (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
Reclining Woman (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9644887/reclining-woman-verso-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
Woman looking at mirror line art, self obsession
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView license
To Bullier's (c. 1876) by Jean Louis Forain
To Bullier's (c. 1876) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048031/bulliers-c-1876-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
"The German troups received the formal order to spare private property" by Jean Louis Forain
"The German troups received the formal order to spare private property" by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9678379/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Sketch for In the Hospital (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
Sketch for In the Hospital (verso) by Jean Louis Forain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646148/sketch-for-the-hospital-verso-jean-louis-forainFree Image from public domain license