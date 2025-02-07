Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageframevictorian womanornate framevictorian floralwoman flowervictorian patternsvintage frameflowerBust of a Lady (1855–1928) by Madeleine Jeanne LemaireOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 999 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1332 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691029/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-background-borderView licenseLouise Albertine de Brandt, Baroness von Grapendorf by Georg Friedrich Schmidt and Pierre Le Sueurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016638/image-angel-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691093/blue-victorian-woman-background-vintage-arch-frame-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAltar finial, 1537 by french, 16th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940610/altar-finial-1537-french-16th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseOrange Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691226/orange-victorian-woman-background-vintage-arch-frame-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Elegant vintage floral art designs, element set on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16831800/png-elegant-vintage-floral-art-designs-element-set-transparent-backgroundView licenseBlue Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629632/blue-victorian-woman-background-vintage-arch-frame-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarolus Linnaeus, Knight Of The Polar Star, First Physician To The Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474275/carolus-linnaeus-knight-the-polar-star-first-physician-the-kingFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseJoh. Henric. Lochner Medhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485946/joh-henric-lochner-medFree Image from public domain licenseOrange Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632749/orange-victorian-woman-background-vintage-arch-frame-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA zodiac art historical classical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16624383/zodiac-art-historical-classicalView licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licensePNG A zodiac art historical classical.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16649294/png-zodiac-art-historical-classicalView licenseRed background, editable gold flower border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630095/red-background-editable-gold-flower-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Cupids and a Bear (1529) by Heinrich Aldegreverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991577/three-cupids-and-bear-1529-heinrich-aldegreverFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lady background, aesthetic beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519408/vintage-lady-background-aesthetic-beige-designView licensePNG An astrology woman art victorian painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275594/png-astrology-woman-art-victorian-paintingView licenseVintage lady background, aesthetic beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8519156/vintage-lady-background-aesthetic-beige-designView licensePNG Vintage floral woman portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410174/png-vintage-floral-woman-portraitView licenseDecorative rose pattern, beige backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10190588/decorative-rose-pattern-beige-backgroundView licenseBehind the maskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335830/behind-the-maskFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690668/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseVintage floral woman portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372421/vintage-floral-woman-portraitView licenseOrange Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable vintage frame background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691246/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseEin Brautpaar mit Hymen an einem Altar stehend, Amor schwebt über ihnen mit reicher Architektur, 1745 by jan punthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983858/image-clouds-sky-personFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable vintage frame background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691232/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animal-graphicView licenseOrnament with Armour and Two Genii (1544) by Sebald Behamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9992435/ornament-with-armour-and-two-genii-1544-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Victorian women background, floral border, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630861/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseUtile quid Medicis distinguens, quid sit inanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11492688/utile-quid-medicis-distinguens-quid-sit-inaneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694682/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseDance of the Hours (Sketch for the central plafond painting of the Galerie d'Ulysse in Fontainebleau), ca. 1547 – 1548 by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18960304/image-frame-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701678/vintage-women-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseAn astrology woman art aesthetics victorian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16234484/astrology-woman-art-aesthetics-victorianView licenseVictorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641672/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG Victorian celestial woman illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15410599/png-victorian-celestial-woman-illustrationView licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685035/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licensePNG An astrology woman art aesthetics victorian.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275467/png-astrology-woman-art-aesthetics-victorianView licenseChristmas celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12885174/christmas-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigural Candlestick (ca. 1758-1769) by Chelsea Porcelain Factoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123641/figural-candlestick-ca-1758-1769-chelsea-porcelain-factoryFree Image from public domain license