Untitled Drawings of World War I: Guerre Sous-Marine 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Le Repli Boche (III) March 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Woman in Mourning with Child (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Women of power, editable flyer template for branding
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Allied Soldier Confronting German Officer in Trench (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Equality for women, editable flyer template for branding
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Les Deux Ecoles. A Fresnes-les-Rungis 1917 (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Women of power email header template, customizable design
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Les Kamerades 20 Mars 1915 (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
Strong girls united Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Barring Peasants from Woman and Girl (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier Confronting Child (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Women of power Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Leurs couloirs, 10 juillet 1915: Ici on ne parle pas (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Strong girls united email header template, customizable design
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Landscape with Village Ruins to Right (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Women driving poster template
Untitled Drawings of World War I: C'est la, que j'ai fini le curé (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Equality for women Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Untitled Drawings of World War I: Soldier's Family (1862–1931) by After Jean Louis Forain
Equality for women email header template, customizable design
You Mustn't Deceive me (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
Feminist powerful quote, editable flyer template
The Bath (vertical plate) (c. 1896) by Jean Louis Forain
Strong girls united Instagram post template, editable text
The Fortune Teller (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
Working women poster template
Gambling Room (1914) by Jean Louis Forain
Strong girls united Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
The Girl in Blue (c. 1880) by Jean Louis Forain
Equality for women Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Walk in the Sun (c. 1880–83) by Jean Louis Forain
D-Day anniversary festival poster template
The Notables (large plate) (c. 1915) by Jean Louis Forain
Strong girls united Instagram ad template, editable social media post design
Rejected frontispiece for Marthe, novel by J. K. Huysmans (1879) by Jean Louis Forain
Equality for women Instagram story template, editable text and funky design
Dancer on Her Knees (1862–1931) by Jean Louis Forain
