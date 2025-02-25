Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageexpressionsfacespersonartblackvintageillustrationpublic domainStudies of Heads (1869–1927) by Paul César HelleuOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1068 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar80s punk music Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18111869/80s-punk-music-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseFemme au petit chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772495/femme-petit-chapeau-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseFight for change Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944136/fight-for-change-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFemme au chapeau noir (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772513/femme-chapeau-noir-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774956/woman-lying-couch-c-1895-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseJeune femme au chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772522/jeune-femme-chapeau-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Woman Fixing Her Hair (c. 1745) by Domenico Maggiottohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019404/young-woman-fixing-her-hair-c-1745-domenico-maggiottoFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAlice Two Months (Alice Deux Mois) (1896) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776187/alice-two-months-alice-deux-mois-1896-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead (1879) by Alphonse Legroshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048422/head-1879-alphonse-legrosFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of a Girl (1777) by Louise Rosalie Hémery and Jean Baptiste Greuzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024234/head-girl-1777-louise-rosalie-hemery-and-jean-baptiste-greuzeFree Image from public domain licenseDepression signs Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116428/depression-signs-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseThe Virgin Swooning [recto] (1844) by Ford Madox Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042061/the-virgin-swooning-recto-1844-ford-madox-brownFree Image from public domain licensePainting for kids Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460141/painting-for-kids-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHead of a Young Woman (1773) by Gilles Demarteau the Elder and Antoine Watteauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023448/head-young-woman-1773-gilles-demarteau-the-elder-and-antoine-watteauFree Image from public domain licenseSmiling afro boy, kids education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10228598/smiling-afro-boy-kids-education-editable-remixView licensePortrait of Miss Dorothy Dene (1895) by Frederic Leighton 1st Baron Leighton of Strettonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776622/image-pencil-drawing-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Young Girl Looking Upward (c. 1778) by Jean Baptiste Greuzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10024222/young-girl-looking-upward-c-1778-jean-baptiste-greuzeFree Image from public domain licenseTired tattooed woman yawning, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123592/tired-tattooed-woman-yawning-creative-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Girl (18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016104/portrait-girl-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseBust of a Young Woman Looking Down (1765/1767) by Louis Marin Bonnet and François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022663/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for "Louise Vernet on Her Death Bed" (ca. 1845) by Paul Delarochehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126162/study-for-louise-vernet-her-death-bed-ca-1845-paul-delarocheFree Image from public domain licenseInstrumental music Instagram post template, editable modern aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18116458/instrumental-music-instagram-post-template-editable-modern-aesthetic-designView licenseHalf-Length Figure of a Young Woman with a Muff, ca. 1770 by jean-jacques de boissieuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938022/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse people arms crossed design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321885/editable-diverse-people-arms-crossed-design-element-setView licenseSeated Woman (recto) (c. 1815) by Antoine Toussaint de Chazalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032724/seated-woman-recto-c-1815-antoine-toussaint-chazalFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Alexis Rouart (before 1897) by Paul César Helleuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776100/portrait-alexis-rouart-before-1897-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain licenseWinter portrait design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187776/winter-portrait-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseGwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962051/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnxiety Instagram post template, cool editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113812/anxiety-instagram-post-template-cool-editable-designView licenseBildnis des Ernst Heinrich Löning, 1816 by carl philipp fohrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934581/bildnis-des-ernst-heinrich-loning-1816-carl-philipp-fohrFree Image from public domain license