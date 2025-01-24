rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Femme au chapeau noir (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Save
Edit Image
vintage sketchpublic domain vintagefemmefacepersonartvintagepublic domain
Hair salon logo template, editable text
Hair salon logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982870/hair-salon-logo-template-editable-textView license
Femme au petit chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Femme au petit chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772495/femme-petit-chapeau-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Plus size fashion logo template, editable text
Plus size fashion logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952780/plus-size-fashion-logo-template-editable-textView license
Jeune femme au chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Jeune femme au chapeau (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772522/jeune-femme-chapeau-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Plus size fashion logo template, editable text
Plus size fashion logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958594/plus-size-fashion-logo-template-editable-textView license
Studies of Heads (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Studies of Heads (1869–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772465/studies-heads-1869-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon logo template, editable text
Hair salon logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982892/hair-salon-logo-template-editable-textView license
Woman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleu
Woman Lying on Couch (c. 1895?) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774956/woman-lying-couch-c-1895-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Cycles Gladiator, editable woman illustration. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Remastered by rawpixel.
Cycles Gladiator, editable woman illustration. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917128/png-1895-aesthetic-afficheView license
Liane de Pougy - Le Chapeau a plume (c. 1908) by Paul César Helleu
Liane de Pougy - Le Chapeau a plume (c. 1908) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773663/liane-pougy-chapeau-plume-c-1908-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Salon logo template, editable business branding text and design
Salon logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695511/salon-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
The Painter Boudin at Trouville (1897) by Paul César Helleu
The Painter Boudin at Trouville (1897) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776129/the-painter-boudin-trouville-1897-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081179/madame-monet-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alice Two Months (Alice Deux Mois) (1896) by Paul César Helleu
Alice Two Months (Alice Deux Mois) (1896) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776187/alice-two-months-alice-deux-mois-1896-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082140/madame-monet-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Alexis Rouart (before 1897) by Paul César Helleu
Portrait of Alexis Rouart (before 1897) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776100/portrait-alexis-rouart-before-1897-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Salon logo template, editable business branding text and design
Salon logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695516/salon-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Henri Rouart (1859–1927) by Paul César Helleu
Portrait of Henri Rouart (1859–1927) by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772498/portrait-henri-rouart-1859-1927-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet postage stamp, editable design. Artwork by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet postage stamp, editable design. Artwork by Claude Monet, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075271/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Gwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.
Gwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072014/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Gwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.
Gwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962051/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wellness center logo template, editable text
Wellness center logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980429/wellness-center-logo-template-editable-textView license
Gwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.
Gwendoline Maud Syrie, née Barnardo (later Syrie Wellcome, later Syrie Maugham). Drypoint by Paul César Helleu, ca. 1901.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968574/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081163/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a Woman by Paul César Helleu
Head of a Woman by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9663007/head-woman-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071466/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Woman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnard
Woman in a Cape (La femme à la pèlerine) (1889) by Albert Besnard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050795/woman-cape-la-femme-pelerine-1889-albert-besnardFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054361/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
The Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistler
The Muff (c. 1873) by James McNeill Whistler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10047566/the-muff-c-1873-james-mcneill-whistlerFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926516/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-artworkView license
Schlafende (Sleeping Woman) (1912) by Lovis Corinth and Galerie Paul Cassirer
Schlafende (Sleeping Woman) (1912) by Lovis Corinth and Galerie Paul Cassirer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056875/schlafende-sleeping-woman-1912-lovis-corinth-and-galerie-paul-cassirerFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook story template
Branding Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538327/branding-facebook-story-templateView license
Femme au grand chapeau (c. 1900) by Louis Legrand
Femme au grand chapeau (c. 1900) by Louis Legrand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773912/femme-grand-chapeau-c-1900-louis-legrandFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081153/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Consuelo Vanderbilt
Consuelo Vanderbilt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065620/consuelo-vanderbiltFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Madame Monet gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081171/madame-monet-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
James MacNeill Whistler by Paul César Helleu
James MacNeill Whistler by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645745/james-macneill-whistler-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license
Wellness center logo template, editable text
Wellness center logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980580/wellness-center-logo-template-editable-textView license
James MacNeill Whistler by Paul César Helleu
James MacNeill Whistler by Paul César Helleu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9645748/james-macneill-whistler-paul-cesar-helleuFree Image from public domain license