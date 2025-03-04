rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marion Davies (1928) by Ruth Harriet Louise
Save
Edit Image
portraitvintagewomanfemale facecosmeticswoman fashion photographyvintage portraitvintage portraits women
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9350012/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vintage elegance captured beautifully
Vintage elegance captured beautifully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14303366/graceFree Image from public domain license
Makeup look poster template, editable text and design
Makeup look poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921654/makeup-look-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vintage elegance in timeless portrait
Vintage elegance in timeless portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14302505/seriousnessFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Queen Marie-Antoinette (c. 1789) by Pierre Michel Alix and Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun
Queen Marie-Antoinette (c. 1789) by Pierre Michel Alix and Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10022160/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Lips mockup, editable lipstick color
Lips mockup, editable lipstick color
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7529890/lips-mockup-editable-lipstick-colorView license
Drie portretten van actrices, onder wie Lise Fleuron (1900 - 1930) by Paul Boyer 1861 1908, Stebbing and anonymous
Drie portretten van actrices, onder wie Lise Fleuron (1900 - 1930) by Paul Boyer 1861 1908, Stebbing and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760328/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Teenage girl portrait png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable design
Teenage girl portrait png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099562/png-abstract-aesthetic-african-americanView license
Woman; inscribed 'Miss A Usher' (15 Oct 1934) by Spencer Digby Studios
Woman; inscribed 'Miss A Usher' (15 Oct 1934) by Spencer Digby Studios
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9926390/woman-inscribed-miss-usher-15-oct-1934-spencer-digby-studiosFree Image from public domain license
New products Instagram post template, editable text
New products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151049/new-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125409/empress-marie-louise-1812-andre-leon-larueFree Image from public domain license
Elegant modern fashion beauty collage, aesthetic image set
Elegant modern fashion beauty collage, aesthetic image set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16407301/elegant-modern-fashion-beauty-collage-aesthetic-image-setView license
Mlle. Louise Antoinette de Lamartellière (1778) by Nicolas Claude Vassal
Mlle. Louise Antoinette de Lamartellière (1778) by Nicolas Claude Vassal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124276/mlle-louise-antoinette-lamartelliere-1778-nicolas-claude-vassalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable text and design
Vintage sunglasses Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779121/vintage-sunglasses-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portret van de sopraan Lily Pons (1928 - c. 1940) by anonymous and Picturegoer
Portret van de sopraan Lily Pons (1928 - c. 1940) by anonymous and Picturegoer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13757890/portret-van-sopraan-lily-pons-1928-1940-anonymous-and-picturegoerFree Image from public domain license
Women's nail manicure editable mockup
Women's nail manicure editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12186173/womens-nail-manicure-editable-mockupView license
Drie portretten van Marie Studholme (1900 - 1930) by Rotary Photo and William and Daniel Downey
Drie portretten van Marie Studholme (1900 - 1930) by Rotary Photo and William and Daniel Downey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760329/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Lipstick Instagram post template, editable text
Lipstick Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12041409/lipstick-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman in 18th-century Costume (19th century) by French
Woman in 18th-century Costume (19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124955/woman-18th-century-costume-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics poster template
Vintage cosmetics poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777839/vintage-cosmetics-poster-templateView license
Twee portretten van Margaretha Fehim Pascha en een portret van Emmy Wehlen (1900 - 1930) by anonymous
Twee portretten van Margaretha Fehim Pascha en een portret van Emmy Wehlen (1900 - 1930) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring collection poster template, editable text and design
Spring collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727212/spring-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman; inscribed 'Mrs Anketell' (7 Sep 1934) by Spencer Digby Studios
Woman; inscribed 'Mrs Anketell' (7 Sep 1934) by Spencer Digby Studios
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9922928/woman-inscribed-mrs-anketell-sep-1934-spencer-digby-studiosFree Image from public domain license
Fashion & trend Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fashion & trend Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18816157/fashion-trend-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Drie portretten van vrouwen (1900 - 1930) by anonymous
Drie portretten van vrouwen (1900 - 1930) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760079/drie-portretten-van-vrouwen-1900-1930-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Restorative serum Instagram post template, editable text
Restorative serum Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21007019/restorative-serum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
PNG Female portrait illustration sunglasses.
PNG Female portrait illustration sunglasses.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482937/png-female-portrait-illustration-sunglassesView license
New products Instagram story template, editable text
New products Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717617/new-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Woman; inscribed 'Miss McCosker' (23 Apr 1934) by Spencer Digby Studios
Woman; inscribed 'Miss McCosker' (23 Apr 1934) by Spencer Digby Studios
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9929780/woman-inscribed-miss-mccosker-23-apr-1934-spencer-digby-studiosFree Image from public domain license
Beauty salon blog banner template, editable text
Beauty salon blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102887/beauty-salon-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Heather (circa 1938) by Marion Queenie Kirker
Heather (circa 1938) by Marion Queenie Kirker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9905447/heather-circa-1938-marion-queenie-kirkerFree Image from public domain license
Beauty salon social story template, editable Instagram design
Beauty salon social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102892/beauty-salon-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Anne-Marie, Princess de Conti (ca. 1688) by French
Portrait of Anne-Marie, Princess de Conti (ca. 1688) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136412/portrait-anne-marie-princess-conti-ca-1688-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Woman; inscribed 'Miss L. Melton' (6 November 1933) by Spencer Digby Studios
Woman; inscribed 'Miss L. Melton' (6 November 1933) by Spencer Digby Studios
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9929759/woman-inscribed-miss-melton-november-1933-spencer-digby-studiosFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tips & tricks poster template, editable text and design
Beauty tips & tricks poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099854/beauty-tips-tricks-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman; inscribed 'Miss H. Richards' (4 November 1932) by Spencer Digby Studios
Woman; inscribed 'Miss H. Richards' (4 November 1932) by Spencer Digby Studios
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9920536/woman-inscribed-miss-richards-november-1932-spencer-digby-studiosFree Image from public domain license
New products poster template, editable text and design
New products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717616/new-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124693/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license