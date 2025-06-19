rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sacred Bridge, Nikko (c. 1924–35) by Takahashi Hiroaki
Save
Edit Image
hiroaki takahashibridgejapanese bridgeadvertisement illustrationpublic domain winterriverpeace public domainjapanese woodblock prints
Winter holiday Instagram story template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Winter holiday Instagram story template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609235/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView license
Shiragumo Waterfall of Nikkō (1910) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
Shiragumo Waterfall of Nikkō (1910) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064476/free-illustration-image-waterfall-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan Instagram post template
Discover Japan Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000410/discover-japan-instagram-post-templateView license
Lake Chūzenji (ca.1929–1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
Lake Chūzenji (ca.1929–1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065640/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-japanFree Image from public domain license
Winter holiday Instagram post template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Winter holiday Instagram post template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609187/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView license
Lingering Snow on Mt. Shirane, Nikkō print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los…
Lingering Snow on Mt. Shirane, Nikkō print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063958/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-japan-woodblockFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji Instagram post template
Mount Fuji Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573219/mount-fuji-instagram-post-templateView license
Night Shower at Izumi Bridge (c. 1924–27) by Takahashi Hiroaki
Night Shower at Izumi Bridge (c. 1924–27) by Takahashi Hiroaki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774486/night-shower-izumi-bridge-c-1924-27-takahashi-hiroakiFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Japan culture expo Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9743103/japan-culture-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Sacred Bridge (1937) by Yoshida Hiroshi
Sacred Bridge (1937) by Yoshida Hiroshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771773/sacred-bridge-1937-yoshida-hiroshiFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Travel blog Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739164/travel-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Rain on Izumi Bridge print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
Rain on Izumi Bridge print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063957/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-rainFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
Japan culture expo social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972843/japan-culture-expo-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Cedar Tree-Lined Road at Nikkō (1938) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
Cedar Tree-Lined Road at Nikkō (1938) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063961/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-japanFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Discover Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531830/discover-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Mt. Fuji from Tagonoura, Snow Scene (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles…
Mt. Fuji from Tagonoura, Snow Scene (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063959/free-illustration-image-japan-riverFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template, editable design
Visit Japan Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12653376/visit-japan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō (ca.1929–1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
The Yōmei Gate at Nikkō (ca.1929–1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063956/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-artFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan blog banner template, editable text
Discover Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531822/discover-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Hakone (1939) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Hakone (1939) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063960/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan poster template, editable text and design
Discover Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531829/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Foot of Mount Ashitaka (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
Foot of Mount Ashitaka (1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3065120/free-illustration-image-landscape-japan-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese mountain aesthetic, vintage woman, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese mountain aesthetic, vintage woman, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609191/png-aesthetic-artwork-blueView license
Kōshū Monkey Bridge (1931) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
Kōshū Monkey Bridge (1931) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064473/free-illustration-image-japanese-japan-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972845/japan-culture-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Snowy Evening on a Mountain Path print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles…
Snowy Evening on a Mountain Path print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi (1871–1945). Original from The Los Angeles…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064481/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Winter holiday PowerPoint presentation template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Winter holiday PowerPoint presentation template, George Barbier's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7609249/png-aesthetic-art-remix-artworkView license
Moonlight on Snow (1936) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Moonlight on Snow (1936) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064503/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-moonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Ryokan Facebook post template, editable design
Japanese Ryokan Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622322/japanese-ryokan-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Mikuhō (Fuji) during 20th century print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
Mikuhō (Fuji) during 20th century print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063951/free-illustration-image-japanese-art-woodblockFree Image from public domain license
Discover Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Discover Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970023/discover-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
Maple Trees at Mama, Tekona Shrine and Linked Bridge (1857) by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787948/image-sunset-scenery-autumn-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Explore asia app Instagram post template, editable text
Explore asia app Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11612522/explore-asia-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Old Inn (1936) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Old Inn (1936) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3064480/free-illustration-image-japan-moon-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rain on Izumi Bridge (1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
Rain on Izumi Bridge (1927) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063913/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-art-rainFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog blog banner template, editable text
Travel blog blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972888/travel-blog-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Edo River (1923) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Edo River (1923) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063912/free-illustration-image-japan-ship-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel blog social story template, editable Instagram design
Travel blog social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972887/travel-blog-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Mount Fuji (ca.1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Mount Fuji (ca.1932) print in high resolution by Hiroaki Takahashi. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3063921/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license