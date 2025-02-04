Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman illustrationumbrellawatercolorfacepersonartvintagepublic domainWoman with a Parasol (1866–1924) by Edouard ZierOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 749 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 998 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseFashion Drawing (1832–1899) by Anaïs Adèle Colinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775519/fashion-drawing-1832-1899-anais-adele-colinFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella sticker, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697507/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseWoman in Black Hat (1866–1924) by Edouard Zierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772825/woman-black-hat-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779270/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTwo Women (1831–1866) by Eugène Charles François Guérardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786292/two-women-1831-1866-eugene-charles-francois-guerardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseWoman in a Purple Cape (1866–1924) by Edouard Zierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772820/woman-purple-cape-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseA Man Ladies Notice (before 1847) by Edouard de Beaumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788048/man-ladies-notice-before-1847-edouard-beaumontFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, woman with blue umbrella illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9231466/png-rainy-daisy-blue-collage-elementView licenseVintage lady with lace parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20641324/vintage-lady-with-lace-parasolView licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, beautiful woman with umbrella illustration, remix from artworks by George Barbier…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229329/png-beautiful-woman-with-umbrella-illustration-blue-collage-elementView licenseVintage lady with elegant parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20639662/vintage-lady-with-elegant-parasolView licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Vintage lady with elegant parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19057691/png-vintage-lady-with-elegant-parasolView licenseWatercolor women at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Vintage lady with lace parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19057679/png-vintage-lady-with-lace-parasolView licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWoman in the Luxembourg Gardens (19th Century) by Th Dhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775544/woman-the-luxembourg-gardens-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseUmbrella lady png sticker, Edward Penfield's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705500/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseModes et Manières No. 49: La Solitude (Fichu posé en Marmotte. Corsage bouffant. Manches longues et larges) (1801) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792675/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor women at beach, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455913/editable-watercolor-women-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePNG Vintage illustration of woman parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19057677/png-vintage-illustration-woman-parasolView licenseGeisha glamour poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778578/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView licenseVintage illustration of woman parasol.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20662545/vintage-illustration-woman-parasolView licenseSummer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092936/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseWoman with Plumed Hat (c. 1825) by American 19th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10034801/woman-with-plumed-hat-c-1825-american-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064380/vintage-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseWoman Holding a Book (1866–1924) by Edouard Zierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9772818/woman-holding-book-1866-1924-edouard-zierFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200295/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHippie victorian clothing romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15753087/hippie-victorian-clothing-romanticView licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888656/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Hippie victorian clothing romantic.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15919161/png-hippie-victorian-clothing-romanticView licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865105/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licensePlate Number 38. Walking and opening a parasol (1887) by Eadweard Muybridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10050255/plate-number-38-walking-and-opening-parasol-1887-eadweard-muybridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864859/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePNG Female portrait illustration sunglasses.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15482937/png-female-portrait-illustration-sunglassesView licenseWatercolor girls at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888564/watercolor-girls-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseThree Women (1838) by Tony Johannothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788483/three-women-1838-tony-johannotFree Image from public domain license