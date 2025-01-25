rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tabriz Carpet (early 20th century)
Save
Edit Image
persian rugtapestry vintage public domaintapestryvintage carpetpersian patterncarpet designpublic domain carpetfloral tapestry
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Lavar Kirman Carpet (last quarter 19th century)
Lavar Kirman Carpet (last quarter 19th century)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9777724/lavar-kirman-carpet-last-quarter-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prayer Rug (18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
Prayer Rug (18th century (Ottoman)) by Turkish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140691/prayer-rug-18th-century-ottoman-turkishFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
"Salting" Carpet (2nd half 16th century) by Iranian
"Salting" Carpet (2nd half 16th century) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155334/salting-carpet-2nd-half-16th-century-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Medallion Carpet (16th century) by Iranian
Medallion Carpet (16th century) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140589/medallion-carpet-16th-century-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Prayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamic
Prayer Rug (17th-19th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155629/prayer-rug-17th-19th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Prayer Rug with Floral and Ornamental Designs (16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
Prayer Rug with Floral and Ornamental Designs (16th century (Early Modern)) by Turkish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10140580/image-patterns-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
PNG Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.
PNG Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16794267/png-patterned-rug-pattern-accessories-traditionalView license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Medieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.
Medieval Persian painting art of Persian rug pattern backgrounds tapestry accessories.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14030361/image-background-texture-patternView license
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Polonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamic
Polonaise Carpet (17th century) by Islamic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155485/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-islamicFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Prayer Rug with Inscriptions (16th century) by Persian
Prayer Rug with Inscriptions (16th century) by Persian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155253/prayer-rug-with-inscriptions-16th-century-persianFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Intricate Persian rug design
Intricate Persian rug design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033600/rugFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
PNG Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.
PNG Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16795585/png-patterned-rug-pattern-accessories-traditionalView license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Elegant floral Persian rug design.
Elegant floral Persian rug design.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17966985/elegant-floral-persian-rug-designView license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Polonaise Carpet (17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
Polonaise Carpet (17th century (Safavid)) by Iranian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155531/polonaise-carpet-17th-century-safavid-iranianFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564333/png-abstract-accessory-archView license
Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.
Patterned rug pattern accessories traditional.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16753841/patterned-rug-pattern-accessories-traditionalView license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Intricate vintage Persian rug design.
Intricate vintage Persian rug design.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17397745/intricate-vintage-persian-rug-designView license
Carpet mockup, editable design
Carpet mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144523/carpet-mockup-editable-designView license
Intricate Persian rug design illustration
Intricate Persian rug design illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9006059/bedspreadFree Image from public domain license
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702321/japanese-pine-tree-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds rug blackboard.
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds rug blackboard.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15852977/png-persian-carpet-backgrounds-rug-blackboardView license
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
Gothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds tapestry art.
PNG Persian carpet backgrounds tapestry art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15850392/png-persian-carpet-backgrounds-tapestry-artView license
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Prayer carpet (late 19th century) by Turkish
Prayer carpet (late 19th century) by Turkish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157973/prayer-carpet-late-19th-century-turkishFree Image from public domain license