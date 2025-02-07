rawpixel
School Children in Thanksgiving Attire (early 20th century)
Children education, editable black design
The Lincoln School for Nurses
Self study, creative education remix, editable design
King George Military Hospital, New Zealanders on roof
Children education, editable green design
Matrons & sisters
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Group photo of New Zealanders taken on the roof of King George Military Hospital in London
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Officers and attendants, Marine Hospital, Portland, Maine, ca 1887
Little girls hugging png, education collage art, editable design
U.S. Army. General Hospital No.36, Detroit, Mich: Model of Henry Ford Hospital
Education word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lecture room, Army Medical School, 1901-2, in Army Medical Museum and Library building
School students, education remix, editable design
Instruction in bandaging
School students png element, education remix, editable design
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.84, Perigueux, France: Personnel- Nurses
Happy kids png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
The "Mastoid Club"
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Group photo of nurses and convalescing soldiers
Children's music, entertainment remix, editable design
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Business Administration
Admission open Instagram post template, editable text
Nursery school
Science education iPhone wallpaper, editable vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child care demonstration in home economics class
Young students participating in classroom remix
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Spanish
Back to school Instagram story template, editable design
Toothbrush drill in New York City by Luther Halsey Gulick
Happy kids at elementary school remix
Nurses Uniforms
Young students participating in classroom remix
U.S. Public Health Service: Poliomyelitis Conference State Health Authorities with U.S.P.H.S.
Young students participating in classroom remix
A PHS nurse weighing and measuring children in a classroom
Education for all Instagram post template, editable text
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.15, Chaumont, France: Nurses
