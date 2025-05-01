Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearthur rackhamstorybook vintage illustrationsbrothers grimmtree fantasyapple drawingstorybookrackhampublic domain medieval arthurIllustration from "The Nose Tree" from Little Brother & Little Sister and Other Tales by the Brothers Grimm (c. 1917) by Arthur RackhamOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 827 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1102 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298591/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseSiegfried catching the bear, null by karl sandhaashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945463/siegfried-catching-the-bear-null-karl-sandhaasFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15299879/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseThe Green Dragon by Arthur Rackhamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675401/the-green-dragon-arthur-rackhamFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Conceptual opened book fantasy design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15945295/editable-conceptual-opened-book-fantasy-design-element-setView licenseDie Predigt Johannes des Täufers im Walde, ca. 1615 – 1616 by hermann weyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942794/die-predigt-johannes-des-taufers-walde-ca-1615-1616-hermann-weyerFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseThe Books of Chronika, ca. 1845 by ludwig richterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981748/the-books-chronika-ca-1845-ludwig-richterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298592/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseMaiden with Magpie, Crowned Snake, Soldier with Lance and Sword, Four Soldiers Hiding (before 1895) by Heinrich Vogelerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776385/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298526/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseDie Stigmatisation des Heiligen Franziskus im Beisein Bruder Leos von Assisi, null by ludovico carraccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982569/image-trees-person-classicFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseThe Masquerade of Ourson and Valentin (1566) by Netherlandish 16th Century and Pieter Bruegel the Elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994977/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418351/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseGallant courtier with pigtail, ca. 1820 by ludwig emil grimmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936302/gallant-courtier-with-pigtail-ca-1820-ludwig-emil-grimmFree Image from public domain licenseHappy kid in medieval town fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663275/happy-kid-medieval-town-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEine Gruppe von Eichenstämmen, null by jan lievenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986294/eine-gruppe-von-eichenstammen-null-jan-lievensFree Image from public domain licenseKnight fantasy collage, editable community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684953/knight-fantasy-collage-editable-community-remixView licenseFlache Küstenlandschaft mit einem alten Turm und Windmühle, 1769 by jean pillementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946849/image-scenery-trees-skyFree Image from public domain licenseDark gothic gate spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672592/dark-gothic-gate-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseThe baptism of the eunuch, 1672 by franz werner von tammhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944884/the-baptism-the-eunuch-1672-franz-werner-von-tammFree Image from public domain licenseCastle escape, Medieval fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664317/castle-escape-medieval-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseA group of fishermen, 1602 by jacques de gheyn iihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936551/group-fishermen-1602-jacques-gheynFree Image from public domain licenseKnight's Journey fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664378/knights-journey-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseAntonius nimmt Abschied von Cleopatra, null by rudolph wilhelm von stubenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935709/antonius-nimmt-abschied-von-cleopatra-null-rudolph-wilhelm-von-stubenbergFree Image from public domain licenseGothic death gate spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664744/gothic-death-gate-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseForest landscape, null by franz innocenz josef kobellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938720/forest-landscape-null-franz-innocenz-josef-kobellFree Image from public domain licenseFresh apples Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540457/fresh-apples-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnicorn fairy vintage illustration mythical creature colorful.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21548549/unicorn-fairy-vintage-illustration-mythical-creature-colorfulView licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUntitled by Arthur Rackhamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771332/untitled-arthur-rackhamFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage png sticker, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072745/autumn-bird-collage-png-sticker-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseHirtenfamilie unter einem Baume ruhend, 1655 by nicolaes berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18944577/hirtenfamilie-unter-einem-baume-ruhend-1655-nicolaes-berchemFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic death scene editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13392583/aesthetic-death-scene-editable-design-community-remixView licenseUngedeutete Szene: Ein Ritter mit Armbrust an einer Hütte haltend, ein Knappe betritt diese, null by ferdinand fellnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939050/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseWizard in forest fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664972/wizard-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseJ.F. Blumenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11506240/jf-blumenbachFree Image from public domain licenseForbidden love fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663799/forbidden-love-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseUlrich with the hill, ca. 1845 by ludwig richterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18957973/ulrich-with-the-hill-ca-1845-ludwig-richterFree Image from public domain license