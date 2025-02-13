Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageworkerporcelain public domainpersonartpublic domainbannerwomancraftWoman Worker Embroidering a Banner (Designed 1919; manufactured 1923) by Natalya DankoOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 843 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4725 x 6723 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTeamwork blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328066/teamwork-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseWoman and Child with Fish (1922/1923) by Natalya Dankohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773120/woman-and-child-with-fish-19221923-natalya-dankoFree Image from public domain licenseJoin our team blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298494/join-our-team-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSeated woman and the infant Herculeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120271/seated-woman-and-the-infant-herculesFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry services blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718480/carpentry-services-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChinese musicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132736/chinese-musicianFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923525/diy-decor-crafts-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStatuette (19th century) by Chinesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775614/statuette-19th-century-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseManagement blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589602/management-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePorcelain figurine of young harvesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8935553/augustFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness pitch blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10104595/business-pitch-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFlute playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8135789/flute-playerFree Image from public domain licenseDIY decor crafts blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11718495/diy-decor-crafts-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChinese musicianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8132686/chinese-musicianFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness pitch blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11647909/business-pitch-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSummerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8108430/summerFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11740309/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAllegory of Taste (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123557/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRemote jobs blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574613/remote-jobs-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHarlequin with jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7461558/harlequin-with-jugFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing tips blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966764/marketing-tips-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAllegory of Touch (1733-1740) by Johann Joachim Kändler and Meissen Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123531/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSupport hormone health blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615677/support-hormone-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with a Fruit Baskethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061816/woman-with-fruit-basketFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness pitch blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569873/business-pitch-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHurdy-Gurdy Player by Vienna State Porcelain Manufactory (Manufacturer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046341/hurdy-gurdy-player-vienna-state-porcelain-manufactory-manufacturerFree Image from public domain licenseGirl empowering blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298562/girl-empowering-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseKaendler figurine, Burgermeister's wife with two pug dogs and a cresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7461788/kaendler-figurine-burgermeisters-wife-with-two-pug-dogs-and-crestFree Image from public domain licenseStartup checklist blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102884/startup-checklist-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseporcelain group 'America', from a set of the Continents, nymph in feathered headdress, shawl and skirt, parrot perched on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7435642/image-flower-hand-plantFree Image from public domain licenseStartup presentation entrepreneur blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9192337/startup-presentation-entrepreneur-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseStanding womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148506/standing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseCorporate consultations Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836258/corporate-consultations-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseChinese woman and servanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8131857/chinese-woman-and-servantFree Image from public domain licenseOnline course blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11574504/online-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Dairy Maid (c. 1757–c. 1766) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794785/the-dairy-maid-c-1757-c-1766-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's rights blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828773/womens-rights-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeated womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148534/seated-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness conference blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238700/business-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8120078/warFree Image from public domain license