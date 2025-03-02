Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit ImageredcanvasbackgroundfacepersonartmanvintageRobert Sterling Clark (1921–22) by Sir William OrpenOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 902 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4826 x 6421 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrancine J. M. Clark (1921–22) by Sir William Orpenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773175/francine-clark-1921-22-sir-william-orpenFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licensePortrait of Alfred Corning Clark (1893 and 1911) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773809/portrait-alfred-corning-clark-1893-and-1911-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licensePaul Mellonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202135/paul-mellonFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licensePortrait of William Wilson Corcoran (1798-1888) (1865?) by William Oliver Stonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128622/portrait-william-wilson-corcoran-1798-1888-1865-william-oliver-stoneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh iPhone wallpaper, dark orange editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786848/van-gogh-iphone-wallpaper-dark-orange-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas tote bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220387/canvas-tote-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseRobert Liston (1800) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028155/robert-liston-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeneral Samuel Sloane (1806) by J Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795151/general-samuel-sloane-1806-brownFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam Thornton (1804) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10031013/william-thornton-1804-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePierre Auguste Renoir's Alfred Sisley (1868)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21947206/pierre-auguste-renoirs-alfred-sisley-1868Free Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Ashe (c. 1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026612/john-ashe-c-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStephen Van Rensselaer III (1793/1795) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026662/stephen-van-rensselaer-iii-17931795-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare routine iPhone wallpaper, editable beauty remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8307437/skincare-routine-iphone-wallpaper-editable-beauty-remix-designView licenseSelf-Portrait (1850) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043202/self-portrait-1850-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1812/1819) by Ammi Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10032940/portrait-gentleman-18121819-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseGeorge Washington (Vaughan portrait) (1795) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026887/george-washington-vaughan-portrait-1795-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's skincare collage remix background, lifestyle designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725534/editable-mens-skincare-collage-remix-background-lifestyle-designView licenseViscount Hampden (c. 1780) by Thomas Gainsboroughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795137/viscount-hampden-c-1780-thomas-gainsboroughFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseEdward Shippen (1796) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027053/edward-shippen-1796-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of George Washington (1825) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125671/portrait-george-washington-1825-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseDr. William Hartigan (?) (c. 1793) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026623/dr-william-hartigan-c-1793-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licensePortrait of William T. Walters (1883) by Léon Bonnathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129131/portrait-william-walters-1883-leon-bonnatFree Image from public domain license