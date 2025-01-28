rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Save
Edit Image
edgar degasartpersonpublic domainstatuemuseumsculpturephoto
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Edgar Degas' Dance Class. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189606/film-frame-png-mockup-element-edgar-degas-dance-class-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Grand Arabesque, First Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773297/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Horse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Horse Standing (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773551/horse-standing-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
Dance competition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943752/dance-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grand Arabesque, Second Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Grand Arabesque, Second Time (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773257/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11897024/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancer Ready to Dance, Right Leg Forward (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Dancer Ready to Dance, Right Leg Forward (Modeled c. 1880s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773126/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
Annual dance performance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995240/annual-dance-performance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Rearing Horse (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774567/rearing-horse-modeled-1870s-cast-1919-21-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Dancer, Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg, 1883 – 1888 (casting 1919 – 1926) by edgar degas
Dancer, Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg, 1883 – 1888 (casting 1919 – 1926) by edgar degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936414/photo-image-person-classic-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Spanish Dance by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Spanish Dance by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962572/spanish-dance-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
Junior class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995300/junior-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Dancers (Deux danseuses) (c. 1878–79) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Two Dancers (Deux danseuses) (c. 1878–79) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784518/two-dancers-deux-danseuses-c-1878-79-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Editable classical heritage design element set
Editable classical heritage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15439611/editable-classical-heritage-design-element-setView license
Dancer Ready to Dance, Right Foot Forward by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Dancer Ready to Dance, Right Foot Forward by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963306/dancer-ready-dance-right-foot-forward-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Horse Galloping on Right Foot (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Horse Galloping on Right Foot (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773088/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Museum aesthetic flyer template, editable design
Museum aesthetic flyer template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7548162/museum-aesthetic-flyer-template-editable-designView license
Horse with Head Lowered (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Horse with Head Lowered (Modeled c. 1870s, cast 1919–21) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9773098/photo-image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Edgar Degas's Little Dancer Aged Fourteen (1878-1881)
Edgar Degas's Little Dancer Aged Fourteen (1878-1881)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21897940/edgar-degass-little-dancer-aged-fourteen-1878-1881Free Image from public domain license
Reminder Facebook story template
Reminder Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865731/reminder-facebook-story-templateView license
Arabesque by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Arabesque by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962170/arabesque-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Woman Seated in an Armchair by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Woman Seated in an Armchair by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963075/woman-seated-armchair-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Horse with Jockey; Horse Galloping, Turning Head to the Right, Feet Not Touching the Ground by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Horse with Jockey; Horse Galloping, Turning Head to the Right, Feet Not Touching the Ground by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963036/photo-image-horse-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Antique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
The Tub by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
The Tub by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8962557/the-tub-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView license
Aphrodite Loosening Her Sandal (332-30 BC (Hellenistic)) by Greek
Aphrodite Loosening Her Sandal (332-30 BC (Hellenistic)) by Greek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133905/aphrodite-loosening-her-sandal-332-30-hellenistic-greekFree Image from public domain license
Antique museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
Antique museum Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433118/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
After the Bath (c. 1891–92) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9776810/after-the-bath-c-1891-92-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & design
Aesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338459/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Three Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
Three Ballet Dancers (c. 1878–80) by Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784520/three-ballet-dancers-c-1878-80-hilaire-germain-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum poster template
Virtual museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600721/virtual-museum-poster-templateView license
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (c. 1885/1890) by Edgar Degas
Fourth Position Front, on the Left Leg (c. 1885/1890) by Edgar Degas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10049410/fourth-position-front-the-left-leg-c-18851890-edgar-degasFree Image from public domain license