Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekollwitzfacebookpersonartmanblackpublic domainMemorial sheet for Karl Liebknecht (1920) by Käthe KollwitzOriginal public domain image from The Clark Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 863 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6315 x 4540 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseMemorial print for Karl Liebknecht, 1920 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946829/memorial-print-for-karl-liebknecht-1920-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseSomber funeral gathering mournershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17549747/somber-funeral-gathering-mournersView licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175030/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseMemorial print for Karl Liebknecht, 1920 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951582/memorial-print-for-karl-liebknecht-1920-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSomber gathering around wooden casket.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17549350/somber-gathering-around-wooden-casketView licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175494/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseGeneral Leonard Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502420/general-leonard-woodFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic book cover editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11543544/realistic-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView licenseSomber family mourning funeral.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17549351/somber-family-mourning-funeralView licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175032/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseMemorial print for Karl Liebknecht, 1919 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952835/memorial-print-for-karl-liebknecht-1919-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15174943/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseMemorial print for Karl Liebknecht, 1920 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18957381/memorial-print-for-karl-liebknecht-1920-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSomber funeral gathering scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17347383/somber-funeral-gathering-sceneView licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseSomber funeral gathering scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17361608/somber-funeral-gathering-sceneView licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseEmotional funeral scene captured.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17758883/emotional-funeral-scene-capturedView licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseLast Respects to the Remains of Counts Egmont and Hoorn (1859) by Louis Gallaithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128188/last-respects-the-remains-counts-egmont-and-hoorn-1859-louis-gallaitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175501/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseFamily mourning at funeral.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17413043/family-mourning-funeralView licenseLegal solution poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499727/legal-solution-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSomber funeral gathering mournershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17406128/somber-funeral-gathering-mournersView license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseSomber outdoor funeral gathering scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17392018/somber-outdoor-funeral-gathering-sceneView licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815771/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrief, funeral, woman, coffin, mourning.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17347943/grief-funeral-woman-coffin-mourningView licenseWeekly reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444909/weekly-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseSomber funeral gathering scene.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17415198/somber-funeral-gathering-sceneView licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444947/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseSomber funeral gathering outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17549744/somber-funeral-gathering-outdoorsView licenseBook club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735633/book-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseMarch Cemetery, 1913 by käthe kollwitzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940917/march-cemetery-1913-kathe-kollwitzFree Image from public domain licenseHappy World Book Day Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735640/happy-world-book-day-instagram-story-templateView licenseSomber family at graveside ceremony.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17526451/somber-family-graveside-ceremonyView license